The Adversarial: Deepening Connections

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** China Early diplomatic exchanges between the Trump administration and Beijing appear to have delayed potential hardline U.S. presidential action regarding China, but underlying dynamics remain strained. A pre-inaugural phone call between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping covered TikTok, fentanyl, trade, and Taiwan. Shortly before Trump’s inauguration, TikTok resumed service in the United States, crediting Trump for allowing the service to resume after a short shutdown after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a divestment