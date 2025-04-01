In Brief: How Government and Commercial Entities Can Advance Space Initiatives Together

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** There is growing recognition that the U.S. government needs to work more effectively with the private sector to meet the military’s expanding and evolving needs in space. We asked three experts about policies the Trump administration could adopt to encourage this crucial evolution. Read more below. = Katherine Melbourne National Security Policy Analyst at The Aerospace