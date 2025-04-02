Rewind and Reconnoiter: Is Climate Security Out in the Cold in the U.S. Intelligence Community?

In her 2021 article, “Analyzing the Climate Security Threat: Key Actions for the U.S. Intelligence Community,” Erin Sikorsky of the Center for Climate Security, offered recommendations to the U.S. Intelligence Community for integrating climate security threats into its analyses. Four years later, as the winds of political change have blown while climate security risks have compounded, we asked her to reassess her argument. Image: NASA Your 2021 article argued the intelligence community needed to better integrate climate security threats into its analysis. Four years on — as global conflicts are at the forefront of the public consciousness — do you