The 2024 War on the Rocks Holiday Reading List

Every year we kick off the holiday season with a roundup of books recommended by the War on the Rocks team. Enrich your friends’ libraries, get a family book club going, or treat yourself to something new. We hope you enjoy!

Kerry Anderson

MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman, Ben Hubbard. This book came out in 2020 so isn’t brand new, but it offers thorough research and balanced insights from journalist Ben Hubbard into the rise of the Saudi crown prince. Given MBS’s important role in the modern Middle East and beyond, this is an essential book to understand his background and vision.

The Iran Wars: Spy Games, Bank Battles, and the Secret Deals that Reshaped the Middle East, Jay Solomon. This book also isn’t new, dating back to 2016, but it offers crucial reporting on U.S.-Iran relations under the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. Solomon weaves together Iran’s role in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as the development of its nuclear program.

Benjamin Armstrong

To Fix a National Character: The United States in the First Barbary War, 1800–1805,Abigail Mullen. The First Barbary War has been the focus of a number of books, including by hosts of Fox & Friends. However, Abby Mullen’s new look at the conflict is going to rapidly become the “go-to” book. Looking at the American efforts in the Mediterranean in width, depth, and with context, she broadens the traditional military history to include the diplomatic, economic, and political histories involved. The book offers us important insights on how navies, maritime security, asymmetric military campaigns, and undeclared wars integrate with all of the elements of national power, and helped define the Early American approach to the world.

Too Far on a Whim: The Limits of High-Steam Propulsion in the US Navy, Tyler Pitrof. Today we read a lot about technological innovation, adaptation, and the integration of new ships and ship designs into the navies of the world. We regularly see articles about “conservative” military bureaucracies. But what about when a military goes all-in on a new technology that actually doesn’t end up working as advertised? Tyler Pitrof’s new book on the innovations in steam propulsion during the interwar years flips much of what we’ve known about the technological history on its head. Tyler upends decades of received wisdom, showing that “high steam” didn’t actually work and that it had profound operational implications in the Pacific during World War II. This book is a must-read for those interested in how new technologies impact operations and strategy for the navies of the world.

Nora Bensahel

Orbital, Samantha Harvey. This little gem of a novel just won the prestigious Booker Prize for its lyrical meditation on our world and those who view it from above. It takes place during a single day in the lives of six people aboard the International Space Station, with the minimalist plot providing access to their innermost observations and plots. When David Barno and I recommended this lovely book on our summer vacation reading list, we wrote that the “elegantly breathtaking language borders on poetry, describing the otherworldly experience of astronauts encountering one sunrise and sunset after another, broken by stunning vistas of a fragile Earth slowly unfolding below — a glimpse of eternity.” It’s an equally good pick for your winter holidays, as you huddle indoors, warm yourself by a fire, and ponder how our small blue planet fits within the immensity of the universe.

All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me, Patrick Bringley. I grew up just a few blocks away from the Met, and when I was in sixth grade I spent at least one day each weekend exploring the treasures of its vast collection. I’d wander for hours without a map, and when the closing bell rang at 4:45pm, I’d ask one of the security guards to help me find the nearest exit. Bringley spent a decade as one of those guards, after a family tragedy led him to quit a promising career at The New Yorker and process his grief in one of the most beautiful places in the world. You don’t need to know anything about art to appreciate this slim volume. Indeed, I most enjoyed reading about the close-knit community of 500 guards, hailing from dozens of countries, whose daily lives unfold alongside some of the greatest artworks ever made.

Claude Berube

Napoleon: A Life, Andrew Roberts. This is, perhaps, the second-best biography I’ve read. Meticulously researched, Roberts provides a better understanding of this complex Corsican and how, with very little, he rose to power. At the time, I was teaching at the US Naval Academy and made sure my students were aware of how voracious a reader Bonaparte was, especially in his formative years, and how that enabled him to succeed.

Biographical series on Lyndon Johnson (4 thus far: “Path to Power,” “Means of Ascent,” Master of the Senate,” and “The Passage of Power“), Robert Caro. This, not the previous entry, is the best biography I’ve encountered – truly it is second to none. Johnson came from nothing and just on pure willpower, a photographic memory when it came to anything political, and a deviousness to achieve his goals. This is the only biography where no redeemable qualities are attributed to the subject; Johnson was a pure political animal who achieved each rung on the political ladder by using people, even those closest to him. Caro notes that long before Johnson stole the 1948 Senate election, he was doing so in college and later as an aide on Capitol Hill. Still this story is impressive and tells us much behind the scenes of DC politics and policy-making in the mid-20th century.

Brad Carson

AI Snake Oil, Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor. While I often disagree with the authors’ views about generative AI, their criticism of predictive AI – that it just doesn’t work a lot of the time – is an underappreciated criticism. As we rely on these technologies, we usually debate whether or not they are fair; but a more fundamental question is, Do they even work?

On Settler Colonialism, Adam Kirsch. Timely, provocative, and worth reading to understand the intellectual roots of activism about Gaza on university campuses – and far beyond.

Ryan Evans

This Earthly Globe: A Venetian Geographer’s Quest to Map the World, Andrea Di Robilant. Understanding power and politics requires understanding history. Too often, the history studied by those of us in national security is limited to that of the last 200 years, perhaps with a smattering of Thucydides. Over the last three years, I’ve taken a mild interest in the experiences of the Venetian empire, so when I spotted this book in my local bookshop, I was quick to snag it. Through the prism of the life, times, and remarkable work of the geographer and civil servant Giovambattista (what a name!) Ramusio, this book offers a window into Venetian ambitions and statecraft. It explores how this maritime empire grappled with the Age of Exploration and shifting trade routes, which posed both opportunities and threats to its fortunes. Ramusio emerges as a crucial figure in the generation and propagation of knowledge of the world – most notably through his monumental and anonymously published collection of travel accounts and maps.

Planning for Protraction: A Historically Informed Approach to Great-Power War and Sino-US Competition, Iskander Rehman. Speaking of looking beyond the history of the last two centuries for critical lessons, Rehman has established himself as someone who can substantively and originally engage with diverse historical periods, from the height of Rome to the Middle Ages to the Cold War, in a way that not only appeals to the generalist but passes muster with specialists of those period. This sort of erudition and versatility is rare and it is on vivid display in this book. As listeners of the podcast know, I have been long concerned over America’s strategic cultural obsession with short, decisive wars when they are such a historical rarity, which has led me to recommend Cathal Nolan’s Allure of Battle more times than I can remember. Rehman’s book on protracted war between great powers joins the same small but growing pantheon of books that serious strategists simply must read.

The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone, Olivia Laing. In 1887, Ferdinand Tönnies’ seminal work, Gemeinschaft und Gesellschaft (Community and Society), introduced a dichotomy between two types of social organization: one defined by close and cohesive bonds of traditional life and the other defined by impersonal and transactional relationships typical of the industrial cityscape. Many people have since written about the loneliness of modern life, but this 2016 book by Laing is my favorite of the genre. She depicts the city as an irreplaceable source of both isolation and creativity, where loneliness fuels some of the most extraordinary art ever made. Why did I select this book for this list? Among those of us who work in national security – from soldiers to scholars to leaders of state – there is an art to what we do. There is also a lonely quality to it, whether one is toiling in the archives or grappling with a consequential decision about life and death.

Madeline Field

Sparks: China’s Underground Historians and Their Battle for the Future, Ian Johnson. While the Chinese Communist Party’s rewriting of its history books is well-documented, little light has been shed on the individuals trying to stop it. Johnson’s book highlights these counter-historians and their efforts, contextualizing them within history, geography, and modern events. It is equal parts informative and moving, and well worth a read.

The Demon in the Freezer: A True Story, Richard Preston. Preston weaves together two separate storylines- the efforts of the Smallpox Eradication Program in the 1970s and the events of the 2001 Anthrax Attacks- to make a compelling case for the prospect of biological warfare, aided and abetted by remaining stocks of smallpox in Russian and American freezers. The book, released almost 25 years ago, is a must-read for anyone interested in bioterrorism and infectious disease. Post-pandemic, however, its conclusions are more thought-provoking than ever.

Richard Fontaine

The Achilles Trap: Saddam Hussein, the CIA, and the Origins of America’s Invasion of Iraq, Steve Coll. This gripping account starts in Saddam’s early years and runs through the 2003 U.S. invasion. Relying on internal, Nixon-like tapes of Saddam’s cabinet meetings, the volume adds new details and perspectives to a tragic story.

Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality, Frank Wilczek. This is a book on modern physics and cosmology – what we know about the universe and how we know it. It’s not a rehash of high school and college-level physics but rather a conceptual and philosophical dive into the nature of reality. Wilczek is a Nobel-prize-winning theoretical physicist with a talent for clear and compelling writing. Good stuff.

Amos Fox

Routledge Handbook of Proxy Wars, edited by Assaf Moghadam, Vladimir Rauta, and Michel Wyss. Considering the frequency of proxy strategies and range of proxy actors at work in armed conflict today, the Routledge Handbook of Proxy Wars provides an excellent place to turn to help understand modern proxy wars. As the book makes clear, modern proxy wars differ significantly from those of the Cold War period, and thus we require fresh analysis to help appreciate 21st-century proxy war, the strategy that fuels it today, and the relationships that can exist between principals and proxies. The Routledge Handbook of Proxy Wars should sit atop anyone’s reading list if they are attempting to understand the geopolitics of the Middle East and eastern Asia, the prevalence of private military companies, and state-to-state sponsorship in modern armed conflict.

Advanced Land Warfare: Tactics and Operations, edited by Mikael Weissman and Niklas Nilsson. Has modern technology accelerated a fundamental change in the nature of war? Does drone warfare represent a new, game-changing method of warfighting, or do existing models of operation, command and control, and combined arms continue to thrive? These are two of the primary considerations addressed in Advanced Land Warfare. With contributions to the editor volume from the likes of Jack Watling, Jim Storr, and Olivier Schmitt, the answers to those questions are compelling and varied. This book is a must for anyone interested in probing the future with existing warfighting methodologies to identify potential changes and continuities in land warfare.

Ulrike Franke

The Wizard of the Kremlin, Giuliano da Empoli. It is fiction, but then not really. Guiliao da Empoli has written a fictional encounter with “Vadim Baranov”, nicknamed the Tsar, the man behind Vladimir Putin. Baranov is fictional but clearly inspired by Vladislav Surkov, who, for several years, was Putin’s man in the shadow. A fascinating read about Russia and Putin’s rise.

Freedom. Memoirs 1954 -2021, Angela Merkel. Former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s memoirs had been eagerly awaited by the German and international political commentariat. Many were hoping – though not necessarily expecting – excuses and explanations for what are now seen to be Merkel’s biggest mistakes, from abandoning nuclear power (faster), authorising the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, her handling of the 2015 refugee crisis in Europe, or the Minsk II agreement on Ukraine. She does not admit mistakes, and the readers are left with many questions – but her 700 page memoirs are still an interesting view into German history, from her youth and early adulthood in the Democratic Republic, the beginning of the united Germany, and of course her 16 years in office.

T. X. Hammes

Superpower Interrupted: The Chinese History of the World, Michael Shuman. Shuman provides a coherent rendition of the continuity of the fundamental Chinese narrative that China is a rightful superpower. He traces the continuity of that strategic belief through over 3000 years of Chinese dynasties.

The Dark Path: The Structure of War and the Rise of the West, Williamson Murray. Murray provides a majestic narration of the five major revolutions that have shaped the character of warfare today. Scholars and practitioners seeking to understand the major changes taking place today will find this a thought-provoking and valuable work.

Nicholas Hanson

Invisible China, Scott Rozelle and Natalie Hell. This book explores the stark disparities between urban and rural populations in China and their implications for the country’s future development. The authors argue that while China’s urban centers have experienced rapid economic growth and modernization, rural areas, which house the majority of the population, lag significantly behind in education and economic opportunities. This urban-rural divide jeopardizes China’s long-term stability and economic growth, as the rural population lacks the skills needed to transition to a modern, high-tech economy. Drawing on extensive data and field research, the book highlights the urgent need for investment in education and human capital in rural China to sustain the nation’s rise.

Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right, Arlie Russell Hochschild. This book examines the emotional and cultural foundations of political conservatism in the United States, particularly in the Deep South. Through extensive fieldwork in Louisiana, Hochschild seeks to understand Tea Party supporters’ underlying grievances and worldviews. The book explores economic stagnation, environmental degradation, and a sense of displacement and isolation, revealing how cultural values and emotional experiences shape political identities. By empathizing with her subjects, Hochschild provides a nuanced account of the polarization in American politics, bridging ideological divides through understanding.

Frank Hoffman

Beyond Ukraine: Debating the Future of War, edited by Tim Sweijs and Jeffrey Michaels. An early effort to identify issues about the changing character of warfare, including insights from ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Contains a diverse array of different visions of future conflict. Key contributions from Azar Gat, Audrey Kurth Cronin, T.X. Hammes, Antoine Bousquet, and Tony Echevarria.

Melting Point. High Command and War in the 21st Century, Kenneth. F. McKenzie, Jr. While most General’s memoirs are poorly crafted and self-serving, readers will find that Melting Point is an invaluable and smartly written book. McKenzie looks back at his time as Commander, U.S. Central Command during several Middle East conflicts with an emphasis on the campaign in Afghanistan. Melting Point contains insights on the endgame in Kabul for those trying to understand how that war unraveled. Any professional who aspires to higher command or expects to provide strategic and operational staff support to a senior commander will benefit from a study of this work.

Burak Kadercan

Oceans Rise Empires Fall: Why Geopolitics Hastens Climate Catastrophe, Gerard Toal. In his new book, Gerard Toal, a leading political geographer and an expert on the concept of geopolitics, deals with the intricate relationship between geopolitics-as-practice and climate change. In an argument that both travels across and transcends Geography (both political and physical geography), International Relations Theory, and strategic studies, Toal suggests that traditional forms of geopolitics not only undermine efforts to address climate change, but they also render it a secondary thought for the leading powers in global politics. Toal’s new book is a most welcome entry to the interdisciplinary and unconventional approaches to international security.

On Wars, Michael Mann. Following his four-volume magnum opus, The Sources of Social Power (1986, 1993, 2012, 2013), Mann turns his full analytical attention to the concept of war. Mann’s theoretical ingenuity and empirical reach is impressive, as the book travels across numerous time periods and geographies, from ancient Rome and China to the World Wars, or from the American Civil War to recent conflicts in the Middle East and beyond. Mann’s thesis is simple and very pertinent to the study of international politics and security studies: While most analyses on the causes and conduct of armed conflicts focus on a form of “rational actor assumption,” Mann makes a strong case for the inherent “irrationality” of wars, which are driven more by societal dynamics and historical contingency, as opposed to some universal geopolitical “logic” which itself is based on a version of rational actor assumption.

Sameer Lalwani

Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley Are Transforming the Future of War, Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff. In Unit X, two US national security insiders offer an account of the motives, development, resourcefulness, antibodies, and near-death experiences of the Defense Innovation Unit-Experimental (DIUx) across three administrations, resembling the challenges of a defense startup’s minimum viable product. The book also effectively presents a rough, first-cut history of US defense technology competition over the past decade, drawing a throughline from new government institutions (DIU, NSCAI, the Chips Act), to new defense industry players (Palantir, Anduril, Capella Space), to their utility in evolving national security challenges (ISIS, DPRK missiles, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cross-Strait deterrence). Readers will find Unit X a case study in government adaptation while policymakers can draw insights for future technology ventures like DIANA, AUKUS, or INDUS-X.

Rick Landgraf

Oceans Rise Empires Fall: Why Geopolitics Hastens Climate Catastrophe, Gerard Toal. The title of this book is derived from the chorus of a song from the musical Hamilton, which aptly summarizes the climate emergency which defines our present. Toal argues that even though we are approaching a tipping point in a global environmental catastrophe, powerful states, including the United States, remain fixated on economic and military competition against rival world powers. Tragically, this competition appears more important than the necessary collective action against potentially irreversible climate change.

Economic War: Ukraine and the Global Conflict between Russia and the West, Maximillian Hess. This book offers a thoughtful analysis about the ongoing global economic clash between Russia and the West over finance, energy, and capital markets. Max reminds us that the power of the dollar and its central role in global financial markets gives the United States an unmatched ability to wage economic war on Russia and its friends. However, there is significant risk that politicians in Washington could abuse the dollar’s power for purposes that are not in the interests of the people of the United States, nor of its allies or partners across the globe.

Carrie Lee

On Obedience, Pauline Shanks Kaurin. This is a terrific exploration of the duties and obligations of military officers to obey and be loyal to their oaths to the Constitution. It is an absolute must-read for military officers anxious about the future, and anyone struggling with what it means to swear an oath to an idea, rather than a person.

Just and Unjust Wars, Michael Walzer. A good re-read right now about ethical responsibilities in war. It’s in need of an update to account for both our more sophisticated understandings of civil-military relations and contemporary conflict, but that’s all the more reason to sit with this text for a while and think deeply about how the world has changed since its initial publication.

David Maxwell

The Black Box: Demystifying the Study of Korean Unification and North Korea, Victor Cha. This is a must read for all those who know a new strategy is needed to solve the “Korea question” (i.e., the unnatural division of the peninsula) after nearly four decades of failed denuclearization policy. This innovative book provides never before collected and analyzed data to look at the critical issues surrounding unification. While Cha is cautionary about predictions, for those who believe that the path to denuclearization goes through unification (e.g., the freedom of the Korean people in the north as they seek their human right of self-determination), this work can serve as the foundation for a strategic estimate to support strategy and campaign development for the pursuit of a free and unified Korea by the Korean people.

Training for Victory: U.S. Special Forces Advisory Operations from El Salvador to Afghanistan, Frank Sobchak. While U.S special operations forces pursue a high-tech future (e.g., the “triad” of SOF, Cyber, and Space) there is one foundational Special Forces capability that will remain enduring across the spectrum of conflict from peace through strategic competition and the gray zone, to before, during, and after large scale combat operations. That is the ability to conduct campaigns “through, with, and by” indigenous forces and populations and partner militaries. Frank Sobchak objectively analyzes five case studies to provide critical lessons and insights for future advisory operations: El Salvador, the Philippines, Colombia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. While the focus is on Special Forces, the author recognizes that to build viable host nation partner forces with a broad range of capabilities requires more than Special Forces, thus this book is of value to all those who will participate in advisory operations in the future.

Bryan McGrath

The Demon of Unrest, Erik Larson. I have only lately discovered Larson’s work, which is exceptional. This history of events leading up to the reduction of Fort Sumter tracks events in Charleston, Washington, and in eventual Confederate State Capitals with equal depth.

The Glorious Cause: the American Revolution 1763-1789, Robert Middlekauff. A superb history of the politics, economics, and military operations of this most meaningful of eras in human history. I find great comfort in returning to the first things as it were, diving deeply into exactly what it is my political ideology seeks to conserve.

Douglas Ollivant

Land Between the Rivers: a 5,000 Year History of Iraq, Bartle Bull. In this work of brightly polished prose (by my friend and occasional co-author), Bull sweeps through five millennia of history, showing the central role of Iraq in events from Gilgamesh, through the Greeks and then Islam, to the fall of the monarchy in Baghdad in 1958. By ending the story before US entanglements begin, Bull shows us a different Mesopotamia than is carried in our modern imagination. Watch the central storyline move from Uruk to Ur to Nineveh to Babylon to Selucia and to Kufa before finally settling in Baghdad.

The City and its Uncertain Walls, Haruki Murakami. Not one but two libraries; a woman who disappears suddenly; a mysterious figure who may or may not be a ghost; alternative dimensions; and yes, a hole in the ground. Murakami arranges his usual tropes in ways utterly unexpected and wildly thought-provoking. Another masterful but remarkably accessible novel from a perennial favorite for literature’s Nobel Prize.

Iskander Rehman

Faustian Bargain: The Soviet-German Partnership and the Origins of the Second World War, Ian Ona Johnson. The 1939 partition of Poland between Hitler and Stalin has often been described as a moment of opportunism, a temporary alignment of interests between the two dictators. In fact, it was the culmination of nearly twenty years of intermittent cooperation between Germany and the Soviet Union.” So begins Ian Ona Johnson’s magisterial and exhaustively researched history of the (largely covert) military-industrial cooperation between Germany and the Soviet Union during the interwar years. Few books could be more timely. First, by reminding us of the simple historical fact that for decades the Soviet Union constituted Nazi Germany’s prime technological and military enabler, it provides a welcome corrective to Putin’s warped narrative about the history and origins of the Second World War. And second, this elegantly written book provides a richly informative and hugely relevant historical case study, at a time when US security managers are struggling to come to terms with the rapid growth in defense cooperation between the motley array of revisionist countries (Iran, Russia, China, DPRK) belonging to what has been alternatively dubbed the “authoritarian axis,” “quartet of chaos”, or “axis of upheaval,” but which this author prefers to simply call the “phalanx of thuggery.”

Anticipating Total War: The German and American Experiences, 1871-1914, Manfred M. Bomeke. This edited compilation of essays examines how leading intellectuals, policymakers and strategic thinkers in Germany and the United States–the two great rising industrial powers of their time–viewed the future of warfare between 1871 and 1914. Deriving their variegated insights from their experiences with punishing colonial conflicts (the Boer War), grueling industrialized wars (the American Civil War) or largely unanticipated reversals in military fortunes (the relatively rapid defeat of France during the Franco-Prussian War, or of Russia during the Russo-Japanese war), these thinkers—for all their raw intellectual firepower– still struggled to fully anticipate quite how grimly transformational and resource-demanding World War 1 would prove to be. A salutary reminder of how difficult it can be to conduct force planning within a protean environment, one characterized by great geopolitical uncertainty and rapid disruptive technological change. I would love to see an entrepreneurial academic expand this volume (or edit a follow-up volume)–this time incorporating a series of parallel reflections on the development of strategic thinking in Russia, France, Britain and Japan during this critical period in history.

Kori Schake

You Dreamed of Empires, Alvaro Enrigue. A brilliant, brilliant and historically-based reimagining of Cortez’ conquest of Mexico, told from the indigenous point of view. Glittering sophistication of Tenochtitlan, brutality of Mexica priests, smart women trying to create space of their own — and a surprising theory of Montezuma’s motives. Even better to listen to it than read it so you can hear the cadences of Mexica words.

The Cutting Off Way: Indigenous Warfare in Eastern North America, 1500-1800, Wayne E. Lee. The history and strategy of Native Americans is still predominantly told through the prism of their contact with European settlers, but Wayne Lee shows what they looked like, fought like, and learned from each other as European intrusion affected them all. His exploration of the cultural and demographic basis for restraint in combat (the acquisition of prisoners) is especially interesting.

Jeremy Shapiro

The Embrace of Unreason: France, 1914-1940, Frederick Brown. As certain points in history, countries find themselves drawn to unreason. They find themselves turning away from rational, enlightenment ideals and embracing xenophobia and demagoguery. In one such example, Brown tells the story of how the French intelligentsia, traumatized by World War I, lost its way in the interwar period, culminating in the eventual ruin of the nation. Not to worry, though, it could never happen here.

The Embrace of Unreason picks up where Brown’s previous book, For the Soul of France, left off to tell the story of France in the decades leading up to World War II. We see through the lives of three writers (Maurice Barrès, Charles Maurras, and Pierre Drieu La Rochelle) how the French intelligentsia turned away from the humanistic traditions and rationalistic ideals born out of the Enlightenment in favor of submission to authority that stressed patriotism, militarism, and xenophobia; how French extremists, traumatized by the horrors of the battlefront and exalted by the glories of wartime martyrdom, tried to redeem France’s collective identity, as Hitler’s shadow lengthened over Europe. The author writes of the Stavisky Affair, named for the notorious swindler whose grandiose Ponzi scheme tarred numerous political figures and fueled the bloody riots of February 1934, with right-wing paramilitary leagues, already suffering from the worldwide effects of the 1929 stock market crash.

Polostan, Neal Stephenson. A Neil Stephenson novel is always an investment. He writes long, intricate many-layered plots, whose wide-ranging erudition always makes one feel that one hasn’t read widely enough. But he ties it together in the end and convinces that you finally understand. This is his first spy novel, but not his last as it is the first of a trilogy. You’ll need eventually to read all three to understand what is really going on, but assuming your ego survives, you will be better off for the (long) journey.

Abigail Taylor

A Woman I Know: Female Spies, Double Identities, and a New Story of the Kennedy Assassination, Mary Haverstick. While aiming to create a film about a female aviator, Mary Haverstick accidentally stumbles into a potential conspiracy involving the Cold War, the CIA, and the Kennedy assassination. Her deeply researched book offers a glimpse into the life of a 20th-century female spy.

Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea, Barbara Demick

Instead of focusing on the politics of North Korea, Barbara Demick’s book looks into the everyday lives of North Koreans across fifteen years. This book also provides interesting insights into the challenges that defectors face.

Joseph Wehmeyer

On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist, Clarissa Ward. Reporting on some of the most consequential events of the 21st century so far, Clarissa Ward’s memoir provides firsthand insights covering some of the biggest developments of the past two decades. Her memoir details the rollercoaster experience of being a war correspondent both professionally and emotionally while many of the issues she reported on continue to unravel today.

Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World, Robert M. Gates. Secretary Gates gives a sobering assessment of post-Cold War American foreign policy and makes a strong argument that leaders have failed to understand the complexities, expansiveness, and limitations of American power. His insights remain relevant in a world that is more precarious and dangerous than four years ago. In an era where many question America’s global leadership and its capabilities, Gates gives readers both a reality check and a way forward.

Nicole Wiley

Fair Play: The Moral Dilemmas of Spying, James M. Olson. Written by a career Directorate of Operations intelligence officer, Fair Play explores the big moral questions decision-makers and case officers alike are faced with in the espionage business. I loved this book the first time I read it, and I go back to it often to get a good dose of both fictional scenarios you might see in any spy thriller movie and real-world implications of morally ambiguous intelligence collection methods.

Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and With the Rest, Angela Stent. Although this book was written pre-full scale invasion of Ukraine, it offers a comprehensive and easy-to-follow analysis of why President Putin is so difficult for the U.S. to deal with and understand. It gives historical context without sounding overly academic and is a great read for anyone who wants to understand the decades of context behind Putin’s decision-making. My favorite quote from the book is: “For the time being, NATO serves a useful purpose for Russia. It provides a most convenient main opponent.”

Image: Adam Bernaert via Wikimedia Commons.