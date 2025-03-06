Can the U.S.-Ukrainian Rift Be Healed?

Last week, a meeting with President Zelensky of Ukraine at the White House exploded into acrimony in front of the cameras . Since then, an era-defining drama has been unfolding across the West as Europe prepares for a world where it might not be backed by U.S. military power. U.S. military aid and at least some intelligence support for Ukraine have also been suspended. What happened? And what happens next?

To answer these questions, Ryan was joined by Constanze Stelzenmüller (Brookings), Melinda Haring (Razom), Justin Logan (Cato), and Michael Kofman (Carnegie).

The letter referenced by Stelzenmüller can be read here.

