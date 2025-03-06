The End of the World, Again?
Chris, Zack, and Melanie have a rather somber discussion about the Trump administration’s efforts to get a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Why is Trump so insistent on getting an immediate deal? What carrots and sticks, if any, are being given to each side? How will Europe respond to the obviously permanent change in the transatlantic relationship?
Chris has some hard words for Congress for its abdication of oversight of arms sales, Zack gives an atta to his brilliant wife, and Melanie is pretty darn proud of the work being done at War on the Rocks.
Episode Reading
- Nigel Gould-Davies, “America’s Strategic Diplomatic Surrender,” IISS, February 24, 2025.
- Garvan Walshe, “Europe Must Defend Itself Without US Help—Here’s How,” Foreign Policy, February 18, 2025.
- Thomas Wright, “The Right US Strategy for Russia-Ukraine Negotiations,” Foreign Affairs, February 24, 2025.
- Matthew Savill, “Europe Fails to Seize the Moment on Ukraine,” RUSI, February 18, 2025.
- Matthew Savill, “Starmer Shows His Hand on Defence Spending,” RUSI, February 26, 2025.
- UN Resolution, February 18, 2025.
- Brian Kilmeade show clip, February 21, 2025. (begin at 6:30)
- Edward Wong, “Rubio Bypasses Congress to Send Israel $4 Billion in Arms,” New York Times, March 2, 2025
- Elias Yousif and Rachel Stohl, “In Shadow of War, a Snapshot of US Military Assistance to Israel,” Stimson Center, October 13, 2023
- King to Senate Colleagues: “We’ve Got to Wake Up [and] Protect this Institution” February 20, 2025
Image: The White House