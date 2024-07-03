Rewind and Reconnoiter: The Evolving Geography of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base with Doug Berenson

In 2021, Doug Berenson wrote “The Evolving Geography of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base” where he analyzed the concentration of the United States defense industrial base in key states. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we followed up with Doug to discuss the increase in U.S. defense spending and subsequent change in the defense industrial base. Read more below. Image: U.S. Army (Photo by John B. Snyder) In your article “The Evolving Geography of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base” written in 2021, you argued that the defense industrial base is concentrated in a limited number of states, which could