Crossing the Threshold

April 26, 2024
Podcasts - War On The Rocks
Nick sat down with Eric Brewer, Dana Stroul, and Gavin Clough to discuss how the conventional, proxy, and nuclear threats Iran poses are evolving. Who was deterred and who wasn’t by the latest Iranian and Israeli strikes? What did we learn about Iranian capabilities? And how will this affect Iran’s thinking about a bomb?

The views expressed by U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gavin Clough are his personal opinions and do not reflect those of the Department of the Navy, Department of Defense, or U.S. Government.

Image Credit: 2024 Iranian strikes in Israel by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit via Wikimedia Commons.

