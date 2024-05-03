Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** North Korea Russia used a North Korean Hwasong-11 missile to strike Kharkiv, Ukraine in January, according to U.N. sanctions monitors, further proof that Moscow helps Pyongyang skirt sanctions to supply arms for its invasion. This missile is one of at least nine such North Korean missiles used by Russia in combat, according to U.S. officials. Russia dealt a further blow to the international arms embargo on North Korea by vetoing the extensions of the mandate of