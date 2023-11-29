In Brief: Milei Wins in Argentina

, , , and
November 29, 2023
Members
IB4

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep into a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last week, far-right politician Javier Milei was elected president in Argentina on a platform that promised to slash public spending, abolish the central bank, and dollarize the economy, among much else. A self-described “anarcho-capitalist” who has garnered comparisons to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former U.S. President Donald Trump, Milei has positioned himself as a

This is members-only content. Become a member today to read more!

Members
Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_10_1) AppleWebKit/600.2.5 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/8.0.2 Safari/600.2.5 (Amazonbot/0.1; +https://developer.amazon.com/support/amazonbot)