In Brief: Milei Wins in Argentina

Last week, far-right politician Javier Milei was elected president in Argentina on a platform that promised to slash public spending, abolish the central bank, and dollarize the economy, among much else. A self-described "anarcho-capitalist" who has garnered comparisons to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former U.S. President Donald Trump, Milei has positioned himself as a