In Brief: Fighting Intensifies in Myanmar

In recent months, resistance forces in Myanmar have been making major gains against the country’s military junta, capturing vast swaths of territory in strategic border regions. Then, last week, the military recaptured the key trading hub of Myawaddy on the border with Thailand, just two weeks after the rebels had taken it. We asked four experts to weigh in on the current status of the conflict and whether these resistance forces could actually topple the military regime. Read more below. *** Richard Horsey Senior Advisor on Myanmar Crisis Group There are numerous factors that explain how several ethnic armed groups in Myanmar have made stunning gains, capturing territory,