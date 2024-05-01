Ukraine and a Fractured World

Ryan sat down with three friends to talk about the war in Ukraine through the lens of a new edited volume on the topic. Enjoy this conversation with Andrea Kendall-Taylor (former CIA), Hal Brands, and Alexander Bick (former National Security Council staff), which surfaces some important disagreements and debates about the war and international order. Oh, and also buy War in Ukraine: Conflict, Strategy, and the Return of a Fractured World. Please note this was recorded shortly before the U.S. Congress passed the security supplemental, which included aid for Ukraine.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense