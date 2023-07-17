Most Read War on the Rocks Articles of All Time

War on the Rocks turns 10 this month. Some days it feels like 10 years, other days it still feels so new. As regular readers will know, we do an annual most-read list. To mark a decade, below you’ll find the 25 most-read articles we’ve ever published.

War on the Rocks began as a simple idea: to create an outlet that centered experienced voices to stoke and provoke a better strategic conversation. We work every day to just that. This list includes topics as diverse as your interests, from Russian military logistics to the U.S. Army’s physical fitness test. It includes articles that challenged you, pleased you, made you uncomfortable, and made you think.

Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or joined us somewhere along the way, we are grateful for your time, your trust, and especially the sense of community you’ve built – and continue to build – with us.

As always, there are changes afoot as we continue to add more value to our membership program, launch new shows, test new ideas, and maybe even launch a new publication. But through all this, we are staying true to that simple core idea that kicked this journey off.

Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Callaghan