Ukraine’s Kharkhiv Operation and the Russian Military’s Black Week

On a foggy morning in August 1918, Allied forces commenced the Battle of Amiens and the ‘Hundred Days Offensive’ that ended the Great War. A German general later called it “the black day of the German Army.” The Russian military has had a black week ever since Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Whether this heralds the last phase of this war is still unknown. Regardless, recent events have been a massive setback for Russia. We had Mike Kofman on the show to discuss.

Image: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense