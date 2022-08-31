We’re Hiring an Editor for Our Membership Community

War on the Rocks (https://warontherocks.com) is looking for a detail-oriented editor who is committed to the clear communication of sophisticated ideas and is excited to work in the field of national security. This is a full-time position (40 hours a week), beginning in fall 2022. Living in the Washington, DC-area is not a requirement, but you must have the right to work in the United States for your application to be considered.

(Please note: This is a different position from the other editorial job opening we have recently advertised)

About the Publication

War on the Rocks is focused on growing and serving a community passionate about strategy, defense, and foreign affairs. It is the flagship publication of Metamorphic Media, a D.C.-based media and education company. Founded in 2013, War on the Rocks aims to improve the professional and public discourse on issues of strategic importance by featuring experienced and authoritative voices in articles, essays, and podcasts. We value camaraderie, creativity, and expertise.

About the Position

This individual will be responsible for leading editorial operations for our soon-to-be-expanded offering of premium membership content.

Key Responsibilities

Working with our stable of expert writers to curate and publish content (newsletters, articles, and podcasts) for our membership community on a predetermined schedule

Playing an important role in daily editorial operations

Posting content to our website and app

Skills and Experience Required

Two years of editorial experience

Attention to detail

Proven track record of delivering against short-term deadlines

Exceptional and elegant written English

Subject-matter familiarity with defense and foreign policy issues

Familiarity with AP Style

A high level of attention to detail

Patience and rigor

Ability to communicate edits clearly, constructively, and politely to authors

Ability to work flexibly as part of a small team

Did we mention attention to detail?

How to Apply

Applicants should provide their resume, a cover letter, and two writing samples — one short-form and one long-form — all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive please). In your cover letter, please include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to editor@warontherocks.com with WOTR MEMBERS EDITOR APP in the subject line. The deadline for all applicants is Sept. 20, 2022. Applications received after that date will not be considered.

Metamorphic Media is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.

Image: U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. John Raven