Simple Joys of Maidenhood

This week the band is back together with Loren, Radha, and Erin once again all in the same time zone. They dive into Mike Pompeo’s China speech, global COVID trends, and the world-famous Missile Technology Control Regime. Also, Congress approved the NDAA, and they have lots of thoughts on DHS “troops” engaging protesters in Portland. Stick around for pop-culture dissection of the Guinevere Deception!

