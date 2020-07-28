Simple Joys of Maidenhood
This week the band is back together with Loren, Radha, and Erin once again all in the same time zone. They dive into Mike Pompeo’s China speech, global COVID trends, and the world-famous Missile Technology Control Regime. Also, Congress approved the NDAA, and they have lots of thoughts on DHS “troops” engaging protesters in Portland. Stick around for pop-culture dissection of the Guinevere Deception!
Links
- “Communist China and the Free World’s Future,” US Department of State, July 23, 2020
- Thomas Wright, “Pompeo’s Surreal Speech on China,” Atlantic, July 25, 2020
- Richard Haass, “What Mike Pompeo Doesn’t Understand about China, Richard Nixon and U.S. Foreign Policy,” Washington Post, July 25, 2020
- “The Missile Technology Control Regime at a Glance,” Arms Control Association, July 2017
- Aaron Mehta and Valerie Insinna, “Trump Admin Officially Makes It Easier to Export Military Drones,” Defense One, July 25, 2020
- Amanda Macias, “Trump Allows Defense Contractors to Sell More Armed Droned to Foreign Militaries,” CNBC, July 24, 2020
- Rachel S. Cohen, “House, Senate Approve Defense Authorization Bills,” Air Force Magazine, July 23, 2020
- Connor O’Brien, “Senate Clears Bill Removing Confederate Names from Military Bases, Setting Up Clash with Trump,” Politico, July 23, 2020
- Jacob Nagel and Mark Dubowitz, “With a Potential Iran-China Deal, Time for Israel to Reassess its Policy,” Newsweek, July 26, 2020
- Philip H. Gordon, “Has Trump Driven China and Iran Together?” War on the Rocks, July 21, 2020
- Pablo Gutierrez and Sean Clarke, “Coronavirus World Map: Which Countries Have the Most Covid-19 Cases and Deaths?” Guardian, July 28, 2020
- Pablo Gutierrez and Ashley Kirk, “Revealed: Data Shows 10 Countries Risking Coronavirus Second Wave as Lockdown Relaxed,” Guardian, June 25, 2020
- “Global Coronavirus Cases Surge, Stinging Even Places That Seemed to Have Control,” New York Times, July 23, 2020