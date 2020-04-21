I Do My Hair Toss, Check My Emails

This week the ladies are back with a normal-ish episode, complete with special guest Nora Bensahel! She helps them dive deep on COVID-19 impacts on the defense budget. From there, they explore possible changes to the “global order,” Loren offers a tutorial on Hungary and Israel, and Radha schools us on trade issues. The ladies wrap up with a discussion of the most pressing issue of the day – haircuts. And issue a heartfelt socially distant hug to the Iyengar family.

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Douglas Ellis

Links