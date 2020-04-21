I Do My Hair Toss, Check My Emails
This week the ladies are back with a normal-ish episode, complete with special guest Nora Bensahel! She helps them dive deep on COVID-19 impacts on the defense budget. From there, they explore possible changes to the “global order,” Loren offers a tutorial on Hungary and Israel, and Radha schools us on trade issues. The ladies wrap up with a discussion of the most pressing issue of the day – haircuts. And issue a heartfelt socially distant hug to the Iyengar family.
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Douglas Ellis
Links
- “Coronavirus: Iran and the US Trade Blame Over Sanctions,” BBC, April 17, 2020
- Jessie Yeung, “The US is Halting funding to the WHO. What Does This Actually Mean?” CNN, April 16, 2020
- Thomas Y. Choi, Dale Rogers, Bindiya Vakil, “Coronavirus is a Wake-Up Call for Supply Chain Management,” Harvard Business Review, March 27, 2020
- David Barno and Nora Bensahel, “After the Pandemic: America and National Security in a Changed World,” War on the Rocks, March 31, 2020
- Thomas Wright, “Stretching the International Order to Its Breaking Point,” Atlantic, April 04, 2020
- Daniel W. Drezner, “The Most Counterintuitive Prediction About World Politics and the Coronavirus,”Washington Post, March 30, 2020
- Thomas Wright and Kurt M. Campbell, “If Biden Wins, He’ll Have to Put the World Back Together,” Atlantic, April 13, 2020