The 2019 Bombshell Holiday Gift Guide

From the sublime to the ridiculous, it’s the Bombshell ladies’ annual roundup of favorite things. Find something for everyone on your list, and all the things you need to survive your holiday plans in style!

Books

Circe and Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Wonderfully evocative writing brings these (side) stories from Greek mythology to life.

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

A post-war period piece that feels timeless.

Trickster’s Duet by Tamora Pierce

If you liked the Alanna series, this is for spies what Alanna is for ladies in natsec.

Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin

Just the best and coziest book on food for people who love it.

Lady Sherlock series by Sherry Thomas

Sherlock-style plots with a lead who cannot contain her sartorial flair or culinary desires. Mystery, fashion and desserts in a tidy, easy-to-read package.

Girlcraft and Boycraft

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The best lip balm for those long, dry flights.

Fresh Little Dreamers Gift Set

The perfect stocking stuffer.

Weleda Skin Food

Life changing facial moisturizer, highlighter, miracle cure.

Mount Lai Massaging Jade Textured Facial Roller

Depuff your eyes, firm your skin, and for an extra treat, put it in the fridge before using for a morning refresh.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

From shower to a fresh blowout in about 15 min. This is amazing…

Booze

The Botanist Gin

Whether you’re new to gin or have been drinking it for years, this one is delicious.

High West Yippee Ki-Yay Rye

Can be tough to find, but we promise it’s worth the search!

Crafted Cocktails Shrubs

Shrubs are a delightful add to your LaCroix and booze of choice.

St. Francis Wine

From delightful zins to robust cabs and amazing port and chocolate pairings — the wine is tasty and can be delivered as a one-off or club membership.

Mumm Napa Wine

Get the bubbly of your choice — tasty and affordable. Tiaras optional (but recommended).

Travel Goodies

Fancii Cool Mist Personal Humidifier

Whether you’re in a hotel for weeks or just a couple nights…

Huzi Infinity Pillow

Seriously the best thing for travel sleep!

Must Haves

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

Fun game for families!

September 21 Shirt

Do you remember?

Star Wars Barbies

Because Star Wars Barbies…

Margeaux Heels

Do you like heels but love comfy shoes (like Rothy’s)? It’s a splurge that is totally worth it. Get these.

Image: Pixabay