In Brief: The U.S.-Chinese Relationship

A lot happens every day. Alliances shift, leaders change, and conflicts erupt. With In Brief, we’ll help you make sense of it all. Each week, experts will dig deep on a single issue happening in the world to help you better understand it. *** Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing in the latest of a series of high-level meetings between Chinese and U.S. leadership to ease tensions. After the meeting, Blinken said that the United States and China were focusing on “areas where we’re working to cooperate,” but also highlighted that competition and differences persist. He