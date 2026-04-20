When Identity Means Everything

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЦензор.НЕТ — Cenzor.NETNews and opinion site with a strong pro-defense, typically conservative voice“Voluntary Mobilization 60+”By Andriy Boyechko/April 16, 2026Andriy Boyechko, a 50-year-old Ukrainian veteran, argues that his generation bears responsibility for the country’s failures, from surrendering nuclear weapons to allowing oligarchs to take power. So, he asks, why should only the young have to defend it? He applied to the Air Force to form a mobile anti-drone unit made up exclusively of pensioners. Within hours, five of his friends over the age of 60 volunteered. Now training is underway, and combat duties are expected to begin in May. Boyechko says that he believes retirees could replace half of Ukraine’s nearly 10,000 mobile drone-intercept groups. His broader point is that defense should be a shared burden across generations, genders, and all of Ukrainian society.“If everyone were mobilized, Ukraine could field more than one army. I firmly believe that defending this country is everyone’s responsibility — regardless of gender, how many children you have, or how old you are.”***Дзеркало тижня — Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (“Mirror Weekly”)Analysis-driven outlet with a centrist-to-liberal voice“Bankova Opened a Second Front — Against the Ukrainian Army”By Yuriy Kasyanov/April 15, 2026Yuriy Kasyanov is a Ukrainian drone engineer who designed and led the

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЦензор.НЕТ — Become a Member Already a member? Sign in