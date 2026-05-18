Ukrainian Agriculture as Strategy, Diplomacy, and Legacy

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyВисокий Замок — Vysoky Zamok (“High Castle”)Daily socio-political news outlet with a strong nationalistic voice“Russia’s Buffer Zone Plan in Kharkiv Has Failed”By Dmytro Snegirev/May 15, 2026Russia’s plan to create a 20-kilometer buffer zone in the Kharkiv region has failed, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling advances toward Vovchansk and Kupyansk, according to Dmytro Snegirev. The 129th Brigade recaptured Odradne and the surrounding area, eliminating 56 Russian soldiers. Ukrainian drone tactics — including kill zone walls of first-person-view drones — have proven decisive. Despite Putin claiming Kupyansk was captured in November 2025, Ukrainian forces maintain near-complete control of the city. Snegirev assesses Russia’s Kharkiv pressure as partly designed to divert Ukrainian reserves away from the more critical Donetsk front.“In this direction, the occupiers are also trying to feel the Ukrainian defense with the tactics of small assault groups in the direction of Kupyansk-Vuzlove. That is, they do not leave attempts to break through to this strategic railway station. And this is the main logistics hub of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. But all attempts by the occupiers to expand the zone of presence are destroyed practically on the approach directly to the line of contact.”***Фокус— Fokus (“Focus”)National weekly magazine with a patriotic voice“Political Theater,

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyВисокий Замок Become a Member Already a member? Sign in