Is There a Place in Ukrainian Media for War Skeptics?

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЦензор.НЕТ — Cenzor.NETNews and opinion site with a strong pro-defense, typically conservative voice“Who Benefits From Endless Unsuccessful Attacks on Moscow?”By Yuriy Kasyanov/June 16, 2026Ukraine has launched more than 1,000 drones toward Moscow since May 17, but none have broken through the city’s dense air defense ring, until now. Moscow has deployed at least 70 Pantsir systems on specially built towers and rooftops, making the capital’s airspace one of the most fortified in the world. One drone did strike a Moscow refinery this week — timed to coincide with Zelensky’s appearance at the G7 summit, according to Ukrainian Yuriy Kasyanov. He argues the solution lies in smaller, harder-to-detect drones, claiming his own designs achieved far better results — before his unit was disbanded and criminal cases were opened against him.“For years I have been saying, writing, and proving with results that to overcome the strongest air defense in the world, we need smaller, harder-to-detect drones — ones we designed and successfully used.”***Еспресо — Espreso24-hour television channel and digital outlet with a pro-European outlook“The Pros and Cons of the Military Reform”By Pavlo Kazarin/June 17, 2026Ukraine’s new military service reform has real benefits, but also serious gaps that could deepen distrust among troops, writes Pavlo Kazarin. Infantry

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyЦензор.НЕТ — Become a Member Already a member? Sign in