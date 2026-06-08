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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

The Lawmakers Fighting to Modernize the Pentagon

Rep. Pat Ryan, Rep. Rob Wittman, and Jonathan Panter
June 8, 2026
The Lawmakers Fighting to Modernize the Pentagon
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

The Lawmakers Fighting to Modernize the Pentagon

The Lawmakers Fighting to Modernize the Pentagon

#Congress #Defense Industry #Industrial Policy
Rep. Pat Ryan, Rep. Rob Wittman, and Jonathan Panter
June 8, 2026

Congress rarely moves fast, but Reps. Rob Wittman and Pat Ryan are trying to change that. The two lawmakers founded the bipartisan House Defense Modernization Caucus in 2024 and have driven reforms through two consecutive defense authorization acts, targeting acquisitions and other bottlenecks. Jonathan sits down with both congressmen to discuss their initiatives, how a caucus without markup power actually moves legislation, and whether bipartisan cooperation on defense can last.

Image: Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter via DVIDS.

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