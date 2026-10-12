Ground Robots Are Arriving on the Front Lines

For years, ground autonomy lagged well behind its counterparts in the air. That gap is starting to close. Jonathan is joined by Ryan Hartman (Ondas Sentinel) and Scott Philips (Forterra) to examine what it takes to field autonomous ground vehicles in combat. The conversation ranges across what Ukraine and Gaza have taught them, what operating without GPS and resilient communications really looks like, air-ground teaming, and more.



Image: Lance Cpl. Talan Werner via DVIDS.