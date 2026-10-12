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Cogs of War
Cogs of War

Ground Robots Are Arriving on the Front Lines

Ryan Hartman, Scott Philips, and Jonathan Panter
October 12, 2026
Ground Robots Are Arriving on the Front Lines
Cogs of War

Cogs of War

Ground Robots Are Arriving on the Front Lines

Ground Robots Are Arriving on the Front Lines

#Autonomy #Command and Control #Logistics
Ryan Hartman, Scott Philips, and Jonathan Panter
October 12, 2026

For years, ground autonomy lagged well behind its counterparts in the air. That gap is starting to close. Jonathan is joined by Ryan Hartman (Ondas Sentinel) and Scott Philips (Forterra) to examine what it takes to field autonomous ground vehicles in combat. The conversation ranges across what Ukraine and Gaza have taught them, what operating without GPS and resilient communications really looks like, air-ground teaming, and more.

Image: Lance Cpl. Talan Werner via DVIDS.

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