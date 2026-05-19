Asian Reactions to Trump’s Summit with Xi

From May 14 to 15, U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In addition to pageantry, the summit featured discussions about Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, Taiwan, and bilateral trade. Both Washington and Beijing emphasized a relationship based on “constructive strategic stability.”Many countries, particularly those in Asia, were watching closely to see how the two leaders got along, what they agreed on, and what divided them. We asked four experts to tell us about the reactions in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines.Read more below.William Chou Senior Fellow and Deputy Director of the Hudson Institute’s Japan ChairThe summit left Japanese officials with a sense of cautious relief. Political leaders are still analyzing the summit’s outcomes, but the prevailing view is that “nothing surprising” emerged. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s firm words on Taiwan, the lack of concrete U.S.-Chinese cooperative frameworks, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s call with Trump after the summit helped to reassure Japan.However, there is speculation about what the future holds. Media commentators note how the modest agreements — China’s purchase of 200 rather than 500 Boeing planes — suggested Xi’s confidence in his political economic model and China’s ability to outpace the United States technologically.Others in the bureaucracy note the need for more clarity. One security official said the question of arms sales to Taiwan remains uncertain, as does how each side understands the framing of “constructive strategic stability.” Another economic official warned that the dialogue over the trade and investment boards may allow China to normalize the concept of a U.S.-Chinese “G2.” This would give China a free hand to exert further economic coercion against others.Jenny Town Senior Fellow at the Stimson Center and Director of Stimson’s 38 NorthThe summit has created a sense of unease among U.S. allies in Asia. The summit

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. From May 14 to 15, U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In addition to pageantry, the summit featured discussions about Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, Taiwan, and bilateral trade. Both Washington and Beijing emphasized a relationship based on “constructive strategic stability.”Many countries, particularly those in Asia, were watching closely to see how the two leaders got along, what they agreed on, and what divided them. We asked four experts to tell us about the reactions in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines.Read more below.William Chou Senior Fellow and Deputy Director Become a Member Already a member? Sign in