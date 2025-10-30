The Politics of Pressure

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaA phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week failed to advance preparations for the planned Budapest summit between Washington and Moscow, which U.S. President Donald Trump later cancelled. According to the White House, there are “no plans … in the immediate future” for Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Washington ruled out supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles, which could strike deep into Russian territory,