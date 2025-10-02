Sanctions, Speeches, and Showmanship

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaOn Ukrainian frontlines, Russia has shifted to smaller raids under its “thousand cuts” strategy. On Sept. 27, Russian forces conducted the third-largest combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine of the war. President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the semi-annual conscription cycle. In response, Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries, causing widespread fuel shortages. Repairs at major refineries caused a 20 percent gasoline shortage and a 15 percent drop in September diesel production. Shortages