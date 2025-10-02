When the world's at stake,
Sanctions, Speeches, and Showmanship

WOTR Staff
October 2, 2025
Sanctions, Speeches, and Showmanship
#The Adversarial
WOTR Staff
October 2, 2025

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaOn Ukrainian frontlines, Russia has shifted to smaller raids under its “thousand cuts” strategy. On Sept. 27, Russian forces conducted the third-largest combined missile and drone strike against Ukraine of the war. President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the semi-annual conscription cycle. In response, Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries, causing widespread fuel shortages. Repairs at major refineries caused a 20 percent gasoline shortage and a 15 percent drop in September diesel production. Shortages

