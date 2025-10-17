Realignments, Restrictions, and Risks

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaRussian long-range missile strikes on Ukrainian territory have accelerated over the last two weeks, with repeated attacks each involving more than 500 drones and several dozen missiles. These attacks have wiped out more than half of Ukraine’s domestic natural gas production and caused widespread electricity outages throughout the country. Ukraine has responded by increasing its long-range drone attacks against Russian oil refineries and petrochemical plants, hoping to use the attacks to both damage Russia’s industrial