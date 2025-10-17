When the world's at stake,
Realignments, Restrictions, and Risks

WOTR Staff
October 17, 2025
#The Adversarial
WOTR Staff
October 17, 2025

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaRussian long-range missile strikes on Ukrainian territory have accelerated over the last two weeks, with repeated attacks each involving more than 500 drones and several dozen missiles. These attacks have wiped out more than half of Ukraine’s domestic natural gas production and caused widespread electricity outages throughout the country. Ukraine has responded by increasing its long-range drone attacks against Russian oil refineries and petrochemical plants, hoping to use the attacks to both damage Russia’s industrial

