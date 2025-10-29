When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

Could Beijing’s Security Strategy in Africa Backfire?

Jonathan Ping and Joel Odota
October 29, 2025
Could Beijing’s Security Strategy in Africa Backfire?
Could Beijing’s Security Strategy in Africa Backfire?

Could Beijing’s Security Strategy in Africa Backfire?

#Rewind and Reconnoiter
Jonathan Ping and Joel Odota
October 29, 2025

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

In 2024, Jonathan Ping and Joel Odota wrote “Will China Intervene Directly to Protect its Investments in Africa?,” where they argued that instability in countries China makes economic investments in have pushed Beijing to take on an increased security role across the continent. A year later, we asked them to revisit their arguments.Image: The Forum on China–Africa CooperationIn your 2024 article, “Will China Intervene Directly to Protect Its Investments in Africa,” you argued that political instability in some African countries poses economic risks that China might be unwilling to bear, potentially pushing Beijing toward greater involvement in security and investment

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.