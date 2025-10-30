Congressman Himes on Venezuela, Latin America & a Disordered World

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
As ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut has deep insights into national security. And he is concerned. He joined Ryan to share his thoughts on strikes on drug boats, the Trump administration’s foreign policy in Latin America, the way the administration fails to work with Congress on matters of national security, and strategy in other parts of the world, including Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia.
Image: Midjourney