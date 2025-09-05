The Geopolitics of Drone Exports

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
The rising importance of armed drones in modern warfare has created new opportunities for countries looking to expand their influence in the global arms market. According to data from the Center for a New American Security, Turkey currently leads in drone exports, followed by China, the United States, Iran, and Israel. While figures vary across sources, Turkey, China, the United States, and Israel consistently rank among the top exporters — with Iran and Russia increasingly vying for a place in that group.Arms exports, however, serve more than just economic purposes. For many countries, they are also powerful tools of foreign