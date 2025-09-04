Summits, Sanctions, and a Parade

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaIn August, Russian territorial gains in Ukraine slowed overall compared to the previous month but picked up in the last week of August, including the first-time capture of two villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russia continued airstrikes, including an Aug. 28 attack on Kyiv that was one of the largest strikes since the invasion began. In late August, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries disrupted about 17 percent of refining capacity (1.1 million barrels per day), causing fuel shortages,