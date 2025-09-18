New Agreements Among Adversaries and Allies

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaIn early September, the Russian and Belarusian militaries conducted a major military exercise, called Zapad 2025. This was the first Zapad exercise since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The exercise was notably smaller than the previous one held in 2021. While Belarusian authorities presented the decrease in size as a de-escalatory move, the reality is that the exercise was limited by Russia’s inability to generate large numbers of troops beyond those that are