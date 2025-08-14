The Chip That Crossed the Line? NVIDIA, China, and the Great Power Tech Race

We’re diving into a major development at the intersection of tech, trade, and national security: the U.S. government’s decision to allow NVIDIA’s H20 chips back into the Chinese market. Brad Carson (former defense official and member of Congress) of Americans for Responsible Innovation and Liza Tobin (former CIA and National Security Council staffer) of Garnaut Global join Ryan to explore what this reversal says about America’s approach to protecting its tech edge, whether NVIDIA’s justifications hold water, why normal Americans should care about this, and what it could mean for the future of AI and semiconductor strategy.

