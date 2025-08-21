Rivals, Raids, and Rhetoric

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaDespite a flurry of diplomatic activity — from an airbase in Alaska to the White House — the U.S. effort to end the war in Ukraine made little progress. On Aug. 15 in Anchorage, U.S. President Donald Trump literally rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin, apparently hoping that a warm welcome and the prospect of economic deals would entice Russia to make concessions. However, talks seemingly made little headway, ending early