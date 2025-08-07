Deadlines and Deadlock

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***RussiaOver the last two weeks, Russia captured 105 square miles of Ukrainian territory, reportedly entering Pokrovsk and taking most of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk. Chasiv Yar’s fall would bring Moscow closer to encircling Kostiantynivka, a key Ukrainian stronghold.U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to harden his stance on Russia, setting an Aug. 8 deadline for a ceasefire. On Aug. 6 — the same day that White House envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow — Trump signed an order to impose tariffs