Strategy in Contention: Debating America’s Global Priorities

Justin Logan, A. Wess Mitchell, Stacie Pettyjohn, and Ryan Evans
July 23, 2025
Does the United States need a new playbook — or just fewer plays? In this charged episode, big ideas collide over how to sequence American power across the Middle East, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific. Ryan is joined by A. Wess Mitchell (Marathon Initiative), Stacie Pettyjohn (Center for a New American Security), and Justin Logan (Cato Institute) for a scintillating debate over the future of U.S. strategy.

Image: Army Pfc. Brent Lee

