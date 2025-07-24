Advancing Diplomacy and Approaching Deadlines

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***IranAs the dust settles on last month’s war between Iran and Israel — supported in a cameo role with U.S. strikes against three Iranian nuclear sites — a diplomatic flashpoint is rapidly approaching. October sees the expiration of a “snapback” mechanism built into the 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the now largely defunct Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This allows the parties to that agreement the ability to restore the provisions of six