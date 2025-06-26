Rising Lion, Midnight Hammer, and the Global Response

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.
Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***IranOn June 13, Israel launched a major offensive against Iran using a combination of airpower and ground-based operatives. Operation Rising Lion struck a range of nuclear and military facilities, as well as the upper echelons of Iran’s military command and top nuclear experts. The United States joined in an offensive capacity just over a week later, hitting nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo as part of Operation Midnight Hammer. Iran responded to Israel with