Moving Fast and Breaking Things

“Innovation adoption is a contact sport.” As the chief technology officer of the Department of the Navy, Justin Fanelli is one of the leaders responsible for ensuring warfighters have access to bleeding-edge solutions. Listen to his conversation with Ryan Evans, recorded live at an event in Washington, DC — our first episode of Cogs of War, a new vertical on defense tech and the defense industry brought to you by War on the Rocks and supported by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Subscribe to the Cogs of War feed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcast player of choice today.

Image: Midjourney