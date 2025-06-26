Introducing “The Iran Reckoning with Afshon Ostovar”

When the world's at stake,
War On The Rocks

June 26, 2025
Afshon Ostovar and Ryan Evans
June 26, 2025
Afshon Ostovar and Ryan Evans

War on the Rocks is launching a new show called “The Iran Reckoning with Afshon Ostovar.” It’s a members-only show but this first episode is free for all. Join us as renowned Iran scholar Afshon Ostovar takes you inside one of America’s most complex and consequential adversaries. In this episode, Ryan introduces you to Afshon and his background (about the first 20 minutes) before discussing the ongoing war between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other, and the unstable ceasefire that we currently find ourselves in. Much like the “The Russia Contingency with Michael Kofman,” this show will feature Afshon’s discussions with fellow experts and analysts. Become a member today to listen to them all.

