Russian and Ukrainian Advantages in Drone Warfare

Drones have played a crucial and evolving role in the Russo-Ukrainian War. On June 1, Ukraine highlighted how drones are changing warfare, with a surprise attack deep into Russian territory that hit several air bases. Both sides in the war employ drones, so we asked four experts to identify an advantage that either Russia or Ukraine has in drone warfare, as both sides seek to gain an upper hand.Read more below.Dominika Kunertova Nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic CouncilUkraine has two important strategic advantages in drone warfare: better allies than Russia’s circle of frenemies and human ingenuity that would make SAS: Rogue Heroes