When the world's at stake,
go beyond the headlines.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

National security. For insiders. By insiders.

Join War on the Rocks and gain access to content trusted by policymakers, military leaders, and strategic thinkers worldwide.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Members

Flirting with the Brink

June 12, 2025
Flirting with the Brink
Flirting with the Brink

Flirting with the Brink

WOTR Staff
WOTR Staff

Members-Only Content

This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis.

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors this week took Tehran to task over its past. For years, the U.N. nuclear watchdog has been pressing Iran to explain activities — dating back to the early 2000s — at facilities it had failed to disclose. The agency’s investigators — as meticulously documented in a May 31 report — found uranium traces and evidence of subsequent sanitization efforts. While Tehran insists that it has cooperated

Become a Member
Already a member? Sign in
Warcast
Get the Briefing from Those Who've Been There
Subscribe for sharp analysis and grounded insights from warriors, diplomats, and scholars.