Flirting with the Brink

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below.***Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors this week took Tehran to task over its past. For years, the U.N. nuclear watchdog has been pressing Iran to explain activities — dating back to the early 2000s — at facilities it had failed to disclose. The agency’s investigators — as meticulously documented in a May 31 report — found uranium traces and evidence of subsequent sanitization efforts. While Tehran insists that it has cooperated