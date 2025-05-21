The Value of an Asian Tinder Box

In 2021, Julian Spencer-Churchill wrote “Embrace the Arms Race in Asia,” where he argued that an arms race in Asia was a constructive dynamic that would ward off conflict. Four years on, with numerous developments in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, we asked him to reassess his argument. Image: Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow In 2021, you wrote “Embrace the Arms Race in Asia,” arguing that, contrary to conventional wisdom, an arms race in the Indo-Pacific would ward off conflict. Four years later, how do you see the state of the arms race? Has the balance of power between China,