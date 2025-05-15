Red Lines and Reckonings

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** China On May 12, the United States and China agreed to simultaneously suspend or remove tariffs imposed since April 2 for an initial period of 90 days. The agreement was negotiated between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It represents a major de-escalation of trade tension between the world’s two largest economies, at least for now — although the future path to rebalancing bilateral trade relations remains challenging.