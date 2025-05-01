The Adversarial: Deals, Schemes, and Plots

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia Over the last two weeks, Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a competition over which country can make the other appear more reluctant to accept a ceasefire agreement. Russian leaders have clearly hoped to push U.S. President Donald Trump into blaming Ukraine for the failure of peacemaking efforts and walking away from both the effort and further assistance for Ukraine. While there were moments when such a scenario seemed close, Russia overplayed