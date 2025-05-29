“Excellent” Calls and “Very Good” Talks but Little Clear Progress

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia After a relative lull of several weeks, Russia has begun a renewed ground offensive in eastern Ukraine. As part of this operation, Russian forces have made limited advances but have not accomplished any breakthroughs. The Institute for the Study of War assesses that, at the current rate of progress, it would take Russia almost four years to complete the occupation of the four Ukrainian regions that it claims to have annexed. In