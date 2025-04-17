The Adversarial: Talks and Tariffs

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** China China is determined to put up a fight in the tariff war with the United States. Since April 2, in response to the Trump administration’s announced tariffs on China, Beijing retaliated with its own tariff of 34 percent on U.S. goods on April 4, which was subsequently increased to 84 percent on April 9 and 125 percent on April 11. The prohibitively high tariffs imposed by both countries severely threaten bilateral trade,