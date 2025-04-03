The Adversarial: Moves Toward Peace or Toward War?

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia Russia’s advance in Ukraine slowed down in March 2025. However, Russia made gains in retaking land in the Kursk region — Ukrainian forces now hold up to 30 percent of the estimated 500 square miles of land they originally seized in 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted that Russia’s troops held the strategic initiative along the entire contact line. U.S. officials continue their efforts to achieve a Ukrainian-Russian ceasefire agreement. During a March 18 phone