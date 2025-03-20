The Adversarial: Intensifying Risks

Welcome to The Adversarial. Every other week, we’ll provide you with expert analysis on America’s greatest challengers: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and jihadists. Read more below. *** Russia In the last two weeks, Russia has retaken almost all of the territory held by Ukrainian forces in Kursk oblast. While Russian forces had been making gradual advances over the last several months, the key breakthroughs happened after North Korean troops returned to the fight in mid-February. According to reports, the returning troops were more prepared and had better tactics than in their initial attacks in January. The pause in sharing of U.S. military